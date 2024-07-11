CBIT receives 10 year extension of UGC Autonomous status

Prof Narasimhulu thanked said, "we are grateful to the UGC for this recognition and extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated faculty, diligent staff, industrious students, and supportive stakeholders who have been integral to our success."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 08:51 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) has been granted an extension of its autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for a period of 10 years, effective from to 2024-25 TO 2033-34 .

Principal, Prof C V Narasimhulu said, ” this recognition underscores our commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and the holistic development of our students. The extension of the autonomous status allows CBIT to continue to design its own curriculum, conduct examinations, and evaluate students independently.”

“Our sustained efforts in maintaining high academic standards, promoting research and innovation, and fostering an inclusive and stimulating learning environment have been pivotal in achieving this milestone,” he added.

Prof Narasimhulu thanked said, “we are grateful to the UGC for this recognition and extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated faculty, diligent staff, industrious students, and supportive stakeholders who have been integral to our success.”