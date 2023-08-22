CCMB invites applications for January 2024 PhD program in modern biology research

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based premier genetic research institute Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has invited applications from candidates to pursue research in modern biology leading to a Ph.D. Degree, as a part of its January, 2024 PhD program.

The projects offered for Ph.D. would be in the broad areas of Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Genomics, Developmental Biology, Plant Molecular Biology, Conservation Biology, Ecology, Protein Structure and Function, Biology of Macromolecules, Biology of Infection, Immunology, Epigenetics, Chromatin Biology and Bioinformatics.

Eligible candidates have to submit their applications online by September 17. The online applications will be screened and eligible candidates will be called for a computer-based written test at one of their preferred centers or a remote proctored online test on October 8.

Candidates qualifying in the test and having a valid fellowship for pursuing Ph.D. will be shortlisted to appear for in-person interview at CCMB in the last week of October 2023. This interview would be of two rounds across two separate days. A valid fellowship is an absolute requirement for pursuing Ph.D. at CCMB.

For inquiries: contact: academic17phd@ccmb.res.in or visit www.ccmb.res.in