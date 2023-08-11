Dr Chandak joins advisory board of Nagpur-based voluntary organisation NASCO

Dr G R Chandak has joined the Advisory Board of Nagpur-based voluntary organisation National Alliance of Sickle Cell Organisations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Dr G R Chandak has joined the Advisory Board of Nagpur-based voluntary organisation National Alliance of Sickle Cell Organisations

Hyderabad: Chief Scientist at city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr G R Chandak has joined the Advisory Board of Nagpur-based voluntary organisation National Alliance of Sickle Cell Organisations (NASCO), a national consortium of more than 25 organisations constitute by patient advocate groups to educate and empower Sickle Cell Diseases patients and caregivers.

Dr Chandak, a JC Bose fellow, is involved in genetic research on complex disorders like diabetes, chronic pancreatitis, metabolic syndrome at his lab in CCMB, is expected to guide, advice and support for the welfare of the sickle cell disease community in the country.