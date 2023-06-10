Celebrate Father’s Day with the perfect gift for a ‘green dad’

This Father’s Day, surprise your green thumb father with The Yellow Dwelling’s exclusive range of planters made from sustainable materials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: This Father’s Day, surprise your green thumb father with The Yellow Dwelling’s exclusive range of planters made from sustainable materials. The two-toned exquisite terracotta planters and pots are designed to be the perfect addition to your balcony, living room and study.

These versatile terracotta pots have many benefits that help plants thrive and keep them healthy. They will allow the soil to breathe, absorb water easily and work equally well for plants needing more or less water. So, whether your father is an experienced gardener or just starting his green journey and settling for succulents, these earthy pots will be a really thoughtful gift and give him a chance to add a touch of natural beauty to his personal spaces.

Visit the nearest The Yellow Dwelling store or place your order online at https://www.theyellowdwelling.com/ to give your dads the perfect gift that will grow with love. Price starts from Rs 300.

