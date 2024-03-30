Celebrate the flavors of Ramzan with Gold Drop

Published Date - 30 March 2024

With the holy month of Ramzan on the horizon, households across Telangana are gearing up to prepare mouthwatering delights for Iftar, the evening meal that marks the end of fasting. This year, Gold Drop, a trusted name in kitchens, emerges as the perfect companion for crafting these delectable dishes.

Local delicacies for a memorable Ramzan:

1. Haleem: A quintessential Hyderabadi favorite, this rich stew combines wheat, lentils, meat, and an array of spices. Gold Drop cooking oil ensures uniform browning of meat and spices, enhancing the dish’s inherent flavors.

2. Lukmi: These tender minced meat dumplings, a Hyderabadi specialty, are fried to a crispy perfection, offering a delightful contrast to their flavorful filling.

3. Hyderabadi chicken biryani: A Ramzan staple, this aromatic rice dish, layered with juicy chicken and spices, gains its signature taste with Gold Drop cooking oil, known for its high smoke point that achieves perfect caramelization of onions.

4. Osmania biscuits: These delicate shortbread cookies, known for their melt-in-your-mouth texture, complement any Iftar spread exquisitely, especially when paired with a cup of chai.

“Ramzan is a time for families and communities to come together over delicious food,” says Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop“. We are proud to be a part of these celebrations by providing a cooking oil that allows home cooks to create authentic flavors with confidence. Gold Drop, made with the highest quality ingredients, ensures exceptional performance and taste in every dish.”

