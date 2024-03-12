Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar advocates eating simple “Ghar Ka Khana”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: Celebrity nutritionist, author, and health advocate, Rujuta Diwekar stressed the importance of eating according to one’s hunger rather than fixed measurements, urging individuals to eat to live rather than live to eat.

At a session held at FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), she highlighted the importance of regional, seasonal, and traditional foods. In conversation with FLO Chairperson Ritu Shah, she talked about ‘The 40 Mantra,’ and noted graceful ageing as a natural process to be celebrated rather than feared.

Addressing menstrual health, she recommended incorporating nutrient-rich foods like tubers, lentils, chenna, moong daal, and bananas. She stressed the importance of holistic well-being, highlighting balanced nutrition, exercise, and quality sleep. Rujuta also endorsed ghee, white butter, millets, and seasonal produce for their health benefits.

Ritu Shah appreciated Rujuta’s influence in promoting simplicity in nourishment and wellness, noting her guidance to diverse audiences, including celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and Anil Ambani.

The session aimed to inspire vitality and joy in ageing, with over 300 FLO members in attendance, which concluded with an interactive Q&A segment.