Hyderabad: FLO & YFLO hold annual session and change of guard ceremony

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) & Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) hosted their Annual Session and Change of Guard ceremony, featuring a discussion on the “Future of Global Women Leaders.”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 05:29 PM

Hyderabad: The Annual Session and Change of Guard ceremony for the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) & Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) was held with a discussion on the “Future of Global Women Leaders,” followed by the transfer of leadership roles within the organizations for the upcoming term.

Addressing a gathering of over 300 FLO and YFLO members, Farzana Haque, TCS Leadership Board Member and Mentor, in conversation with Ritu Shah, the chairperson for 2023-24, emphasized the imperative of women’s financial independence, stressing the need for gender equality to unlock the untapped potential of societies worldwide.

Outgoing FLO Hyderabad chapter Chairperson Ritu Shah expressed gratitude for her tenure, calling it a journey of growth and transformation. “Serving as the 22nd Chairperson of the FLO Hyderabad chapter has been a journey of growth, learning, and transformation, and I am immensely thankful for the opportunity bestowed upon me,” she said.

In a transition of leadership, Priya Gazdar and Ridhi Jain assumed the roles of Chairpersons for FLO and YFLO for the year 2024-25. Further, Connect, an in-house magazine, was also launched during the program.