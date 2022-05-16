Celebs set the temperatures soaring with super cool summer anthem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: With the Summer heat on, some of India’s celebrities and top influencers set the temperature to the boiling point by creating some sensational reels on ‘Cool for the Summer’ – making this the summer anthem of 2022.

Winner and contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra, former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela, famous TV actor Rashami Desai, among top influencers like Avneet Kaur, Surabhi Samriddhi, and Arhan Khan AKA Lucky Dancer, have jumped onto this trend making summer even more unbearable.

Demi Lovato commented on these reels and expressed her admiration for this trend in India.

‘Cool for the summer’ is Demi Lovato’s sultry hit from 2015, but thanks to the hip-swaying dance challenge, the audio has been trending on reels for more than 2 weeks and has crossed more than 600k creations on Instagram and has also charted on various streaming platforms.