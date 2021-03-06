Central official lauds Telangana for implementation of schemes

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shankar Mishra reviewed the progress of various urban missions and schemes, including Housing for All, PMSvanidhi, Swach Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission and Amrut in the State

Hyderabad: Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shankar Mishra complimented the State government for the success achieved in implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM Svanidhi) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programmes.

He reviewed the progress of various urban missions and schemes, including Housing for All, PMSvanidhi, Swach Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission and Amrut in the State, at BRKR Bhavan here on Saturday.

State government’s achievement in implementation of NULM was also acknowledged by the Union secretary. Senior municipal officials made a detailed presentation on the progress achieved by the State in various urban schemes.

Later, the official travelled from Lakdikapul to LB Nagar in a Metro train. He also visited the Fathullaguda animal care centre and 2BHK houses at Vanasthalipuram.

