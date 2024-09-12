Central team concludes two-day tour to assess flood loss in Khammam

The team comprising Central government officials toured the flood affected area in Khammam city and surrounding areas in two teams with three officials in each team.

Khammam: The six-member Central team led by National Disaster Management Authority adviser colonel KP Singh toured the district for the second day on Thursday to assess the loss caused by recent rains and flash floods.

The team comprising Central government officials Mahesh Kumar, Shantinath Shivappa Kagi, SK Kushvaha, T. Nialkhanson and Dr. Sashivardhan Reddy toured the flood affected area in Khammam city and surrounding areas in two teams with three officials in each team.

One team visited Rajiv Grihakalpa at Polepalli in Khammam rural mandal, Kalvoddu, Bokkalagadda, Prakash Nagar Munneru bridge area and Moti Nagar. The second team visited Danavaigudem, Tallampadu-Teldarupalli, Tanagampadu in Khammam rural mandal, Prakash Nagar in the city and surveyed the damage.

District Collector Muzammil Khan explained to the Central team the extent of the flood, how long the flood lasted and the details of the damage through a photo exhibition. Mines and geology secretary K Surendra Mohan also visited the flood affected areas.

Colonel Singh said that the team observed the damage caused by the floods at the field level and as well as through the photo exhibition, which clearly depicted the magnitude of the loss. A detailed report on the loss would be submitted to the Central government for further action, he said.

Municipal Commissioner Akhilesh Agastya, trainee assistant Collector Mrinal Shrestha, RDOs G Ganesh and Rajender, officials of various departments accompanied the team.