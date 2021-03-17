Centre admits Telangana pushed for ITIR

Opposition parties often raked up the issue, particularly during election campaigns, alleging that the TRS govt failed to pursue with the Centre the establishment of ITIR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Union government has admitted that the Telangana State government had written several letters to the Centre on the need to establish the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Hyderabad, which effectively nailed the lies of both the BJP and the Congress in the State.

The opposition parties often raked up the issue, particularly during election campaigns, alleging that the TRS government failed to pursue with the Centre the establishment of ITIR in Hyderabad.

Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, replying to a question raised by TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, said the ITIR policy was discontinued. The Union Minister also said the Centre had received a letter from the then IT Minister KT Rama Rao on September 24, 2014 to provide additional funding for establishment of ITIR in Hyderabad.

In addition to this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had received communications from Telangana government thrice, on June 15, 2018, August 4, 2018 and January 7, 2021, on the ITIR issue.

Giving further clarity, the Union Minister said that Rama Rao had even appealed to consider restoration of the ITIR scheme or provide a better scheme in its place. The Central government, however, based on a review of ITIR Policy, discontinued it since the objectives of the ITIR policy were being served by direct promotion of industrial units in industrial clusters and industrial townships under various programmes, Prasad said.

On November 13, 2013, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had notified ITIR in Hyderabad for development of external infrastructure along with other utilities, but had taken a U-turn citing various factors.

