Centre allots only 17 VDVKs to Telangana

Under the VDVK programme, support is extended for livelihood activities to the tribal population in different States

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:05 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: The BJP-led union government has sanctioned only 17 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) to Telangana, while Gujarat and Karnataka were sanctioned 116 and 140 kendras respectively. Under the VDVK programme, support is extended for livelihood activities to the tribal population in different States. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is implementing ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission’ (PMJVM) under which financial assistance is provided for setting up of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), said union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question by MP Rajendra Dhedya Gavit, the Union Minister said VDVKs tap into traditional knowledge and skill sets of tribals by adding technology to upgrade it at each stage of collection, processing, value addition, packaging, branding and sale of value-added tribal MFP and non-MFP produce or products to ensure better remuneration for them. A VDVK consists of 15 Self Help Groups (SHGs) where each SHG is having around 20 beneficiaries. TRIFED, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs implements the programme through State Implementing Agencies (SIAs). Towards this, financial assistance of Rs 15 lakhs per VDVK is provided to the SIAs based on the proposals received from the respective State Governments, he said.