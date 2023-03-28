Hyderabad economic engine for country: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Hyderabad was the economic engine for the entire country and not just for Telangana. “I feel sad when the union government shows discrimination. To make India a five or ten or 15 trillion economy, the Centre should support cities like Hyderabad and progressive States like Telangana,” he said after inaugurating the ‘Lake Development Programme’.

Rolling out major plans for the State capital, he said Hyderabad should have at least 250 km of Metro Rail in and around the city. Link roads were being planned with Rs 2,400 crore, besides Hyderabad Pharma city. The other proposals include the Outer Ring Road Road (ORR) – West to East Project that will have a 55 km expressway along Musi proposed with Rs 10,000 crore.

The Minister, stating that Hyderabad needed a world-class film city, said land was already identified in Rachakonda. This would be in addition to the existing Ramoji Film City. “We need a sports city on par with Olympic standards and an academic city too,” the Minister said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao can dream only big, like the world’s largest lift irrigation scheme, India’s largest drinking water supply scheme etc.

Mentioning that no other city in the country had the potential of Hyderabad in terms of growth, he also recalled Foxconn Chairman Young Liu’s words praising the city’s infrastructure.

Speaking about the future of the city, the Minister said the recent growth of Hyderabad was only a trailer and that the city would further grow exponentially.

On the governance model in Telangana, he said despite the Gachibowli ward being headed by a BJP corporator, the highest funds in Serilingampally constituency were granted to that ward but the union government was giving illogical reasons when the State sought its assistance for the development of the second phase of the Metro Rail from Lakdikapul to BHEL (26 km) and Nagole to L B Nagar (5 km).

