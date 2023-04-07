Centre asks States to directly procure Covid vaccines and booster shots

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: The BJP-led government at the Centre has jettisoned its earlier practice of centrally procuring Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots and supplying them to States.

During a review of Covid-19 preparedness in the country, the union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday advised the States to directly procure Covid vaccines and booster shots from the open market.

In the video conference which was also attended by State Health Minister, T Harish Rao, the union Health Minister made it clear that the Centre will not get involved in the procurement of Covid vaccines and added that there was enough buffer stock available in the open market that will meet the needs of individual States.

Earlier, in the video conference, Harish Rao urged the union Health Minister to ensure that Covid vaccine doses and booster shots were available to Telangana and other States. Harish Rao also reminded Dr Mandaviya that he had written letters seeking adequate supply of Covid precautionary doses were available with the State.

“Telangana has been at the forefront of administering Covid vaccines and booster shots to a large section of the population. However, for the past few months, we are not receiving fresh stock of Covid vaccines from the Centre. Given the recent rise of Covid infections and waning immunity, there is a need for individual States to have a buffer stock of booster shots,” Harish Rao said.

In the Covid review meeting, Health Ministers from other States also made a similar request and urged the Health Ministry to centrally procure and provide enough stock of Covid vaccines. Praising the efforts of States in handling the SARS-CoV-2, the union Health Minister in the conference, however, made it clear that States procuring Covid vaccines and booster shots directly from the open market was the best way forward.

15 lakh Corbevax doses from Biological E Limited for Telangana

The Telangana government on Friday said that it has procured 15 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine, which is manufactured by city-bases Biological E Limited.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao thanked Managing Director, Biological E Limited, Mahima Datla for ensuring Telangana has access to 5 lakh doses of Corbevax, which can be administered as booster shots.