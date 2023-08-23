Centre forms committee to revamp DRDO

By PTI Updated On - 11:39 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

New Delhi: The Centre has formed a nine-member committee headed by a former Principal Scientific Advisor to the government to review the functioning of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Committee has been formed recently and would be suggesting measures to revamp DRDO to make it more result-oriented and support the growth of the military industry in the country, sources said.

The committee includes three retired members from the military side, defence industry and academicians.

There is no member from the DRDO including both serving or retired persons. The members also include a retired diplomat, an ISRO scientist and a serving officer.

The committee would be required to submit its report in a time-bound manner and make it work in producing advanced systems and maximise support to private sector industry.

The DRDO has been one of the primary focus areas of the Narendra Modi-led government in promoting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme in the defence sector.