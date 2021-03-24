Centre keen on DBT of fertiliser subsidy to farmers: Gowda

During the Question Hour, Gowda further said the government has taken several steps to reduce use of chemical fertiliser.

By | Published: 12:05 am

New Delhi: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said the government is eager for implementation of direct cash transfer of fertiliser subsidy to farmers “at the earliest” but added that no final decision has yet been taken.

During the Question Hour, Gowda further said the government has taken several steps to reduce use of chemical fertiliser.

“The intention of government is that fertiliser subsidy should go direct to farmers bank account,” he said.

Under the current practice, the government transfers subsidies to fertiliser companies while farmers purchase the product at a lower rate.

Gowda said he also heading Chintan Shivir Working Group on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to farmers and 3-4 interaction sessions with the state government and with farmers have already taken place.

“But, final decision has not yet taken. We are eager that at the earliest it should be done,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .