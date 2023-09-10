Centre to launch Vishwakarma Yojana September 17

Over the next five years, this program is set to incur an expenditure of 13,000 crores. The scheme is aimed at the welfare of the working class at the grassroots level.

By PTI Published Date - 10:50 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

PTI Photo

New Delhi: The Vishwakarma Yojana will be launched at 70 locations across the country on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The scheme is intended to benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship.

This initiative, announced by PM Narendra Modi on Independence Day at the Red Fort, will commence in the presence of central ministers in all states and union territories.

The inauguration of the scheme will witness the presence of 70 ministers across the country.

According to sources, the inauguration events will be attended by Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah in Ahmedabad, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, Anurag Thakur in Shimla, Hardeep Singh Puri in Amritsar, Mahendra Nath Pandey in Varanasi, Smriti Irani in Jhansi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chennai, Bhupender Yadav in Jaipur, and Narendra Singh Tomar in Bhopal. Other ministers are also scheduled to attend the event.

Under this scheme, cobblers, washermen, carpenters, and other such workers will receive a loan of Rs one lakh at a five per cent interest rate in the first phase, and two lakh rupees in the second phase. The Vishwakarma Yojana will also provide training to artisans and labourers, along with a daily stipend of 500 rupees for trainees.

This scheme encompasses 18 different types of work, involving various sections of the workforce, and is regarded as a significant initiative in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

