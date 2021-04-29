CES to return as in-person event in Las Vegas in 2022

The CES organiser, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said in a statement on Wednesday that the largest tech conference of earth will be open for people in 2022.

By | Published: 2:20 pm

San Francisco: Amid the Covid-19 gloom comes this news that the popular Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will officially return to an in-person format in Las Vegas in the US next year.

The CES 2022 will be organised from January 5-8, with the media days on January 3-4, reports The Verge.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA.

The tech companies that have confirmed presence are Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sony, among others.

According to the organisation, the CES 2022 will happen with proper coronavirus safety guidelines.

The CES 2021 was a virtual event in Las Vegas from January 6-9. An all-digital CES 2021 allowed the entire tech community to safely share ideas and introduce the products that will shape our future.

For more than 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation.