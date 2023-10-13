Chandrababu Naidu loses 5 kg in jail, family “deeply worried”

Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law N Brahmani said on Friday that he has lost five kgs and additional weight loss could adversely impact his kidneys

By IANS Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

IANS Photo

Amaravati: The family of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu is deeply worried about his health in Rajahmundry Central Jail where he has been lodged for over a month after being arrested by the CID in the skill development scam case.

Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law N Brahmani said on Friday that he has lost five kgs and additional weight loss could adversely impact his kidneys. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo is said to be suffering from dehydration and skin allergy.

Bhuvaneswari said she was deeply concerned for her husband’s well-being, as the government of Andhra Pradesh had failed to provide him with the medical care he urgently needs.

“He has already lost 5 kg weight, and any further weight loss could have severe consequences for his kidneys. The overhead water tanks are unsanitary and pose a serious health risk. These dire circumstances create a clear and immediate threat to my husband’s life,” she posted on X.

Brahmani posted on X that Naidu is currently detained in inadequate and unsanitary prison conditions that pose a considerable risk to his health. “Urgent medical attention is required, as medical professionals have raised concerns about his well-being. Timely medical care is not being provided. He has lost 5 kg, and additional weight loss could adversely impact his kidneys. We’re deeply worried about him,” wrote Brahmani.

Naidu, 73, is said to be suffering from dehydration and skin allergy due to heat and lack of adequate facilities in the prison. The jail authorities on Thursday called dermatologists for his check-up after he complained of skin problems. They prescribed some medicines. The jail authorities released a bulletin saying all vital parameters of Naidu were normal and there was no need for any concern.

Naidu’s son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh had complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday that his father’s life was under threat in jail. Lokesh, who met Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday night, alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was targeting them due to political vendetta to target them.