Chandrababu Naidu pledges top priority to state welfare and development

By ANI Published Date - 26 June 2024, 11:00 AM

Chittoor: Asserting that the government’s priority will be to fulfil all the expectations and welfare of the people, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the development of the State will be taken on a very fast pace.

As part of a two-day visit to his home constituency of Kuppam after assuming charge as the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu visited the incomplete branch canal of the Handri-Neeva Srujala Sravanthi at Santhipuram of Chinnari Doddi.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the TDP founder, the NT Rama Rao

Later, addressing a public meeting, Chandrababu Naidu admitted that the new government is now facing several challenges and said that “despite all this, every step will be taken to take the State on a progressive path.”

Terming the five-year YSRCP rule as a nightmare, Chandrababu said that corruption is rampant in every part of the State.

“We will soon publish white papers on the sectors that have been affected severely and new passbooks for the farmers will be issued soon with official seal after deleting the photos of the YSRCP president, Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the Chief Minister told the people.

Acknowledging that of the nine times that he has been elected to the Assembly, eight times he won the poll from Kuppam, the Chief Minister admitted that he has an eternal bond with the people of Kuppam.

“If at all if there is any rebirth I like to be the son of this soil,” he added.

Recalling that he had selected Kuppam only to develop the segment as it was a backward area, Chandrababu promised to transform Kuppam as the model Assembly segment in the country with a perfect action plan.

The Chief Minister thanked the DWCRA groups for donating Rs 4.5 cr for building the capital.

Chandrababu Naidu also assured the people of Kuppam that every step will be taken to complete the branch canal of Handri-Neeva Srujala Sravanthi at the earliest possible to supply water to every acre in the area.

“The previous government has distributed Rs 10 to each beneficiary of the welfare scheme but looted Rs 100 from each of them. But this Government will pay Rs 15 each and will show the way to earn Rs 100,” he added.

Stating that the State government will take all possible steps to increase the living standards of everyone, Chandrababu recalled that of the seven Assembly segments in the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, the people totally elected the Alliance in all seven segments, which, he said is history.

Chandrababu said that the majority of the candidates who were given the chance in the recent elections are highly educated while 17 newly-elected MLAs are provided the opportunity in the Cabinet.

Observing that the TDP always encourages the youth and the weaker sections of society, Chandrababu Naidu said that as far as Kuppam is concerned everyone is his supporter and he supports everyone since he does not have any particular section here.

Recalling how the previous government looted Kuppam, particularly the granite reserves here, he said that the local people were harassed by foisting false cases against them, particularly when he was planning his visit here.

Promising Minimum Support Prices for all the farm products, especially the commercial crops, the Chief Minister assured them that all the necessary measures would be taken to increase the dairy products.

“My life ambition is eliminating poverty. I will again form the Kuppam Area Development Authority,” he said.

Promising to provide employment to the youth, the Chief Minister said that salary dues of Dravidian University staff members will be released soon.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to transform Kuppam as an education hub and also complete all the pending projects in the constituency. Many local TDP leaders also extended donations for building the capital.