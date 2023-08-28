Chandrababu Naidu’s life full of conspiracies, backstabbing: Jagan

On a day when Naidu attended the release of Rs 100 coin by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi to commemorate former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao's birth anniversary, Jagan launched a bitter attack on him, saying he shamelessly attended the event though he had backstabbed the TDP founder to usurp power.

05:43 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Nagari: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, saying his life is full of backstabbing, conspiracies and lies.

Addressing a public meeting at Nagari in Chittoor district, Jagan said “it is preposterous that the very person who backstabbed NTR and usurped power from him is putting garland on his portrait shamelessly for political gains”.

Terming Naidu a hypocrite, the Chief Minister alleged that he backstabbed father-in-law NTR to capture power, hijacked the party founded by the late leader and was even responsible for his death.

“Today, he shamelessly participated in the programme to release Rs 100 coin commemorating the birth anniversary of NTR,” he said.

Stating that Naidu’s history is full of deceit, betrayal, backstabbing and conspiracies, he said the TDP leader never fulfilled his promises.

Jagan said that Naidu does not believe his own strength and his son and hence he roped in ‘foster son’ Pawan Kalyan.

“Not even a single scheme comes to our mind when we think of the rule of Naidu who became Chief Minister thrice,” he said, adding the TDP chief is depending on lies, conspiracies and backstabbing for coming to power.

The Chief Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu, who had promised heaven to people before elections but pushed them towards hell after coming to power, doesn’t believe his own party or his son.

Hence, Naidu depends on foster son and friendly media, for spreading lies and discrediting the government and ruling party.

“Naidu’s friendly media is carrying him on its shoulders for selfish ends,” he said.

Objecting to the Opposition’s propaganda that development in the state has taken a back seat, the Chief Minister said that development is tangible in introducing family doctor programme and village clinics for strengthening preventive health care, filling up of speciality doctor vacancies, construction of 17 new medical colleges, 4 new sea ports and 10 fishing harbours besides keeping the state at number 1 position in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for three years in a row.

“Chandrababu Naidu, who pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour by cheating farmers, self-help groups, the unemployed, BCs, STs, SCs and minorities, is once again resorting to conspiracies and lies aiming at coming to power,” he said.

“On the other hand, our government has so far spent Rs 2,33,000 crore implementing slew of welfare schemes treating its election manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran.

“We are waging a war on Goebbels’ campaigners. I call upon you not to believe the false propaganda. Unlike them, I depend on you and God for support. If you feel that you have benefitted from the government, stand by it in the next elections and teach them a fitting lesson,” he added.