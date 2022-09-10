‘Chandrababu trying to create rift through Maha Padayatra’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Visakhapatnam: Coming down heavily on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for extending support to the proposed ‘Maha Padayatra’, the ruling YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani alleged that the opposition leader was trying to create a rift among the people.

The proposed Maha Padayatra by farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district demanding the continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital is scheduled to commence from Monday, September 12 and the MLC at a press conference held at the YSR Congress party‘s district office in here on Saturday alleged that Chandrababu was only thinking about the development of 29 villages while the YS Jagan government is working for the development of 26 districts.

The decision of Chandrababu to support the ‘Maha Padayatra’ would hurt the sentiments of the people of North Andhra who were migrating to other parts of the state for better prospects and developing Visakhapatnam as an executive capital is in the larger interest of the region.