Chandrashekar Goud elected president of TS Group-I Officers Association

Hyderabad: M. Chandrashekar Goud and D. Hanumanthu Naik were elected as president and general secretary respectively, of Telangana Group-I Officers Association during elections conducted here on Sunday.

Of the total 262 votes exercised by Group I officers from various departments through online and offline, Goud got 162 votes while his opponent Ajay Kumar received 100 votes, according to election officer SY Qureshi. Naik won the election with 10 votes.

