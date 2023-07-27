Changes in ODI World Cup schedule on cards

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

New Delhi: Three full board members have written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a change in schedule of their matches in the ODI World Cup in India, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

The World Cup starts on October 5.

Speaking after a meeting with the associations hosting World Cup games, Shah said the issue of scheduling will be sorted in the next three-four days.

“Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days. Picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC,” Shah said.

It was reported earlier that the much awaited India versus Pakistan schedule could be rescheduled as October 15 happens to be the opening day of Navratri celebrations in the city and security officials will be already working overtime.

A change in schedule of one game is likely to have a domino effect on the overall schedule.

There was talk about shifting the game to October 14 but already two games have been scheduled on the day and there can’t be a triple header on a single date.

Asked about the rescheduling of the big ticket World Cup game between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15, Shah, without referring to the marquee clash, said: “As I have said before, few member boards have written to the ICC and decision will be taken soon.” Asked if there are any security concerns for the high profile game, Shah said: “Security is not an issue at all.” He also did not specify the name of the ICC full members who have requested for a schedule change.

Both the BCCI and ICC had announced the World Cup schedule last month and more changes are likely to cause problems for the fans.