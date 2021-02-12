Charaka Dairy rolls out series of Ayurvedic medicines

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: City based Charaka Dairy, known for their Desi Gir cow dairy farms, launched its own series of Ayurvedic medicines, as a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The medicines, which are cow-based products, were formally launched by Dr Vallabhbhai Kathiria, Chairman of Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog, of the Central Department of Animal Husbandry, on Friday at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Begumpet, with M Suryanarayana Reddy, chairman and MD of Charaka Dairy, along with other officials from the dairy.

These Ayurveda products are concoctions comprising of desi cow milk, ghee, curd among other cow derivatives and are found to be beneficial in curing several human ailments.

On the occasion, a seminar, ‘Desi Go Samrakshana and Panchagavya Ayurveda products – Promising Roadmap to Atmanirbhar Bharat’ was organised in association with Viswa Ayurveda Parishad for professionals of Ayurveda, Nature cure and related professionals and dairy entrepreneurs.

