Charles Schwab plans Technology Development Centre in Hyderabad

This decision was announced following a meeting between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, and senior Schwab executives Dennis Howard, Rama Bokka, and others at Charles Schwab's global headquarters in Dallas.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 12:34 PM

Hyderabad: Charles Schwab, a global leader in financial services, has chosen Hyderabad as the prospective location for its first Technology Development Centre in India.

Charles Schwab is currently awaiting the final approvals for announcing detailed insights into the upcoming center and to delegate a team to India for officially establishing the Schwab Technology Centre in Hyderabad, according to a press release.