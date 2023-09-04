Charrul lauds producer of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’: She empowered me to showcase my true potential

By IANS Published Date - 08:16 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

New Delhi: Journalist turned actress Charrul Malik heaped praise on the producer of the show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Binaifer S Kohli, saying she cannot fathom how different her life would have been without the latter’s invaluable presence.

Charrul plays the character of Rusa in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’. The series is produced by Binaifer under the banner of Edit II Productions.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to Binaifer, Charrul said: “She is a visionary, and her remarkable contributions as a renowned producer deserve special recognition. Thanks to her unwavering support, my journey as an actor has been a success after a long and successful career in journalism. I cannot fathom how different my life would have been without her invaluable presence.”

“In every challenge I faced, she stood by my side. I will always be thankful to her for considering me for the role of Rusa. She guided me during moments of uncertainty but also empowered me to showcase my true potential,” she added.

This comedy show revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other’s wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them. It stars Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra, and Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari.

In the current track of the show David Chacha (Anuup Upadhyay) fabricates a false identity using Vibhuti’s (Aasif) name and engages in conversations with a girl named Reshma (Anokhi Anand) from a neighbouring country. Over time, Reshma develops feelings for this impersonated Vibhuti and decides to visit Modern Colony. However, upon her arrival, Vibhuti fails to recognise her, leading to her collapsing due to the shock.

Witnessing her condition, Tiwari (Rohitashv) and Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) help and bring Reshma to their home. Despite her efforts to impress Vibhuti using various tactics, he remains indifferent. Meanwhile, Tika (Vaibhav Mathur) and Tillu (Salim Zaidi), who have established their online news channel, sensationalise this situation by making the news viral.

Subsequently, Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) intervenes and arrests Vibhuti, accusing him of being a spy, which tarnishes his reputation.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ airs on &TV.