ChatGPT bug leaked users’ chat history

ChatGPT due to a bug in an open-source library leaked users’ chat history, a small percentage of users were able to see the titles of other users.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The popular interactive chatbot ChatGPT that took the IT industry by storm last year finds itself in a bit of a situation this week. According to reports, a bug in OpenAI’s product has allowed users to see other users’ conversation history.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit were soon flooded with users sharing screenshots of other users’ chats.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday took to Twitter to express how awful he felt about the leak. “we had a significant issue in ChatGPT due to a bug in an open-source library, for which a fix has now been released and we have just finished validating. A small percentage of users were able to see the titles of other users’ conversation history. we feel awful about this (sic),” he wrote.

He added that the users will not be able to access their chat history from Monday 1 am PDT until Monday 10 am PDT.

As the chatbot recently crossed the mark of 100 million users, every day scores of them use the tool to write essays, codes, and even ask the silliest of questions. The bug resulted in the violation of the privacy of millions of users.