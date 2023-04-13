Check out Flipkart offers on iPhone 13 and 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:49 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Are you waiting to grab the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 at a low price? Then hurry up! Flipkart is offering amazing discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 smartphones. It is offering cashback, an exchange offer, and a bank offer over the purchase. With all of the offers, the prices of the iPhone 13 and 14 have dropped drastically. iPhone 13 (128 GB) worth Rs 69,900 has a discount of Rs 10,901, where the price dropped to Rs 58,999. iPhone 14 (128 GB) worth Rs 79,900 has a discount of Rs 7,901, where the price dropped to Rs 71,999.

You can also get good cashback on the purchase by exchanging your old phone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and condition of the old phone. If your old phone is in good condition and a top model, you might get up to Rs 30,000 off.

Flipkart is also giving bank offers for Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions up to Rs 1000 for the iPhone 13. For iPhone 14, get Rs 4000 off for HDFC Bank credit cards and Rs 1000 off for EMI transactions.