Vivo T2 5G price, launch date and specifications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Vivo T2 5G is expected to launch on April 11, 4023. The price of Vivo T2 5G is Rs16,990. The smartphone is available in black and gold color. Vivo T2 5Gi will be sold on Flipkart and Vivo India stores. Vivo T2 has amazing features like an AMOLED display, large storage space, and long battery life. It is compatible with 4G(TD-LTE) and 5G.

Vivo T2 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a pixel density of 398ppi. The smartphone has three rear cameras included with the Vivo T2. The main camera has a resolution of 64 MP, followed by 12 MP and 2 MP cameras. LED flash, HDR mode, exposure compensation, auto flash, continuous shooting, face detection, touch to focus, are included. On the front, there is a single 16MP selfie camera, which can be used to take excellent portrait photos.

Vivo T2 runs Android v12 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU. While an 8GB RAM and an Octa-Core Kryo 585 CPU operating at 3.2GHz handle the rest. The graphics are handled by an Adreno 650 GPU. The Vivo T2 has an 80W Fast Charging method with a capacity of 4700mAh. The Li-polymer battery is non-removable. The internal memory of the Vivo T2 is 128GB. This may easily be increased to 1TB.