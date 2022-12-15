| Check Out How Former Google Mds Son Responded To North Or South Indian Question Netizens Impressed

Check out how former Google MD’s son responded to ‘North or South Indian’ question, netizens impressed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Former Google managing director Parminder Singh took to Twitter to wish his son on his 20th birthday. Along with the wish, the former MD went back in time and shared an anecdote from when his son was nine years old, which piqued the interest of the netizens.

“My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, ‘Are you a North or South Indian’. He replied, ‘I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!’ Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels (sic),” the former Google MD tweeted.

My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, “Are you a North or South Indian”. He replied, “I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!” Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 14, 2022

As many Twitter users were impressed with the reply, many others related to the question. “Indeed! Labels n judgements avoided may build a happier community and society (sic),” said a user.

“My daughter studying in Bangalore was repeatedly asked the same and when she would reply North thy (teachers, tutor) would go on about how bad everything north and Punjabi was ! Also they all wanted to know how much her father earned in Japan (sic),” shared a user.

Check out other reactions here:

Girl from a Palakkad Tamil fam raised in Delhi. Love Chole Bhature, Paranthe with Achar and speak a Hinglitam- Hindi,Tamil&eng. Who am I? A billion dollar question. But I'm loving it — Veena Mani (@veenaMani2) December 15, 2022

It's like my kids and friends of theirs who are also Franco-Indian say that they are 100% Indian and 100% French. — Akshay Jaitly (@AkshayJaitly2) December 14, 2022

Happy Birthday!! May he be guided by his Nouth star…

Chip off the old block 🙂 — Aparna Swarup (@aparnaswarup) December 14, 2022

Mine would be asked Are you Sikh or Hindu And they'd answer We're human beings! — Wickedwitchofthenorth (@WickedWitch74) December 15, 2022