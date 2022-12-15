Check out how former Google MD’s son responded to ‘North or South Indian’ question, netizens impressed

In the tweet, he shared that when his son, born to a Punjabi family and staying in Bengaluru, was asked if he was a ‘North or South Indian’, the then nine-year-old boy replied saying he was a ‘Nouth’ Indian.’
Hyderabad: Former Google managing director Parminder Singh took to Twitter to wish his son on his 20th birthday. Along with the wish, the former MD went back in time and shared an anecdote from when his son was nine years old, which piqued the interest of the netizens.
In the tweet, he shared that when his son, born to a Punjabi family and staying in Bengaluru, was asked if he was a ‘North or South Indian’, the then nine-year-old boy replied saying he was a ‘Nouth’ Indian.’
“My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, ‘Are you a North or South Indian’. He replied, ‘I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!’ Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels (sic),” the former Google MD tweeted.
My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, “Are you a North or South Indian”. He replied, “I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!” Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels.
— Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 14, 2022
As many Twitter users were impressed with the reply, many others related to the question. “Indeed! Labels n judgements avoided may build a happier community and society (sic),” said a user.
“My daughter studying in Bangalore was repeatedly asked the same and when she would reply North thy (teachers, tutor) would go on about how bad everything north and Punjabi was ! Also they all wanted to know how much her father earned in Japan (sic),” shared a user.
Check out other reactions here:
Girl from a Palakkad Tamil fam raised in Delhi. Love Chole Bhature, Paranthe with Achar and speak a Hinglitam- Hindi,Tamil&eng. Who am I? A billion dollar question. But I'm loving it
— Veena Mani (@veenaMani2) December 15, 2022
It's like my kids and friends of theirs who are also Franco-Indian say that they are 100% Indian and 100% French.
— Akshay Jaitly (@AkshayJaitly2) December 14, 2022
Happy Birthday!! May he be guided by his Nouth star…
Chip off the old block 🙂
— Aparna Swarup (@aparnaswarup) December 14, 2022
Mine would be asked
Are you Sikh or Hindu
And they'd answer
We're human beings!
— Wickedwitchofthenorth (@WickedWitch74) December 15, 2022