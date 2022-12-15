Yummy and healthy desserts at your door step

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published Date - 01:35 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Finding good food is difficult. Now that most people understand the importance of eating well, they are on the lookout for healthy options but are not able to spot the right place for the right food. This has what made Sandeep Jangala to start Yummy Bee, which provides delicious low-calorie desserts to those with a sweet tooth.

“Yummy Bee is our desserts brand started with the goal of creating ‘Everyday desserts’ that are delicious, low in calories, and made using our secret ‘millet blend’,” Sandeep says of his new venture. “We make certain that our desserts are sugar-free, maida-free, and gluten-free. Yummy Bee also does not use any preservatives, artificial flavours, or colours,” he adds.

Since everything has been going digital these days, especially in the post-pandemic times, Yummy Bee products are available online while their most popular desserts are also available in supermarkets as well.

“Most of us have a sweet tooth, and desserts are sure to add calories to our bodies, which made me think of healthy alternatives. So, I preferred to go with natural products by saying no to all the whites, choosing millets as an option, etc. We make sure that all our products are healthy and also tasty,” says Sandeep, who is also planning to make pizzas and other junk food that kids love available on their menu in healthier options.

Currently, Yummy Bee has Double Chocolate Brownies, Hazelnut, Orange Marmalade, Blueberry, Pina Colada, Cheesecakes like Strawberry, Triple chocholate, Chocolate truffle, Persian cake, etc., which are made at their cloud kitchen and distributed to various parts of the city.