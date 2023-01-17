Check out Jackie Shroff’s intense avatar for his upcoming film ‘Quotation Gang’

After giving hits in Tamil like ‘Aaranya Kaandam’, ‘Kochadaiiyaan’, and ‘Bigil’, Jackie will be starring in ‘Quotation Gang’. This film directed by Vivek K Kannan is based on a real gang that operates from Kerala.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:18 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Jackie Shroff is a performer whose style and versatility are frequently discussed. The recently released teaser for ‘Quotation Gang’ starring Jackie Shroff has set the internet on fire. The actor’s brand-new look in this teaser is all everyone is talking about in tinsel town. The multi-lingual film also stars the likes of Sunny Leone, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun in the lead roles.

Jackie’s intense and rugged look in the teaser has left the audience stunned. We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us with the upcoming film. Just the teaser has left the audience in such anticipation and we cannot wait to watch it on the silver screen.

The teaser appears to suggest that the main premise of the film will be violence, internal politics, and crimes perpetrated by gangs, with undertones of emotions and betrayals. The teaser focuses on three gang members.

Jackie Shroff has always impressed us through his phenomenal performances throughout the decades. The actor has been known to be thorough with every role he does, and we are all excited to watch him in this brand new avatar. Like all his past roles, we are sure that this one, too, will leave a strong impression on audiences all over.