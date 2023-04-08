Check out new data-add on plans for Vodafone Idea

The new Rs 181 plan is a 4G data voucher where users can add extra internet to the active plan. Vi launched this for prepaid plan users.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: As Vodafone Idea struggles to provide 5G services in India in order to retain users, it is introducing data plans. Vi is now competing with Airtel and Jio, both of which have considerable market shares. So Vi came up with a new plan price of Rs 181, which offers data, voice, and more benefits. The new Rs 181 plan is a 4G data voucher where users can add extra internet to the active plan. Vi launched this for prepaid plan users.

Vodafone Idea Rs 181 data- add on plan details:

The Rs 181 data coupon plan offers 1 GB of daily data for 30 days of validity. If the user completes the daily data offered in their unlimited plan, they can recharge their Rs 181 data-add on plan and use it. If the 1 GB gets exhausted, it will be reset for the next day.

Earlier, Vodafone Idea launched two more prepaid plans with data at a price of Rs 289 and Rs 429.

Vodafone Idea Rs 289 prepaid plan details:

The Vi Rs 289 plan is an affordable recharge plan for users who use Vi as a secondary SIM. The Rs. 289 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, 600SMS, and 4 GB of data for 48 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 429 prepaid plan details:

The Rs 429 plan offers unlimited calls and 1000 SMS per day for 78 days. We can say that this plan will be beneficial for users who use WiFi for the internet.