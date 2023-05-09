Check out Shah Rukh’s exciting replies to fans during AskSRK session about ‘Jawan’

The actor Shah Rukh Khan had an interesting interaction and answered some burning questions fans had on the film starting with the film’s release date

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the new release date of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’. The film will hit the theatres on September 7. After making the announcement, the actor had an interesting interaction and answered some burning questions fans had on the film starting with the film’s release date.

When asked why ‘Jawan’ is slightly delayed, the superstar said, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for the audience.” Adding that, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves… so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now.”

When asked if Atlee made him learn Tamil, Shah Rukh Khan revealed, “Atlee and Anirudh made me do a few song lines (lip synch) in Tamil…. hope I got them right.” When asked what he likes most about ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan said, “For me at least it’s a new kind of genre. An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem.”

The superstar also revealed that it was Atlee and his team that excited him the most as they are ‘mass’.

‘Jawan’ is produced by Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also features Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.