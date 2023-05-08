Check out Tata Starbucks’ exciting new beverage lineup

The new offerings have been launched and are headlined by a series of Indian-inspired new beverages, including the delicious South Indian Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai, and a range of exciting Signature Milkshakes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. has announced a range of new offerings to customers across its more than 341 Starbucks stores in India, including an exciting lineup of locally-inspired new beverages, a completely refreshed food menu selection, and new small cup size ‘Picco’.

The new offerings have been launched and are headlined by a series of Indian-inspired new beverages, including the delicious South Indian Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai, and a range of exciting Signature Milkshakes.

Customers seeking delicious food alongside their favorite beverages will also be able to enjoy a new food selection featuring bite-sized snacks, shareable food such as Hazelnut Triangle, Chicken Puffin, and Chocolate Éclair.

The new food menu also offers a range of freshly assembled sandwiches that are inspired by the local cultural taste and regional favourites such as the Tandoori Chicken Panini Sandwich, Spiced Cottage Cheese Focaccia Sandwich, Herbed Chicken Focaccia Sandwich and more.

For first-time coffee drinkers and customers new to Starbucks, the new 6oz small cup size ‘Picco’ offered in 6 hot beverages including Cappuccino, Latte, Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai and Hot Chocolate, is the perfect option to kick start their Starbucks journey.

The announcement also marks the national launch of the brand’s new campaign – #ItStartsWithYourName. The campaign celebrates the spirit of connection, warmth and personalisation that welcomes everyone as soon as they step into a Starbucks store and makes them feel at home.