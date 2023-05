| Kerala Death Toll Rises To 15 In Malappuram Boat Capsize Incident

Kerala: Death toll rises to 15 in Malappuram boat capsize incident

By ANI Published Date - 08:20 AM, Mon - 8 May 23

Malappuram: The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 15 on Sunday night, Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman said.

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The operation is being carried out.