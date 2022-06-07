| Check Out Which Are The Viewers Most Favourite Movies On Netflix

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: Netflix viewership has been growing at an unprecedented rate, with viewers spending hours of their time bingeing on original as well as licensed content. Here are Netflix’s top five most watched movies, worldwide:

Red Notice

Released: 2021; IMDB: 6.3/10

Topping the charts with a staggering 364 million hours of watch time, the multi-starrer narrates the story of an Interpol agent (Dwayne Johnson) collaborating with the most wanted art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch an even more notorious criminal (Gal Gadot).

Don’t Look Up

Released: 2021; IMDB: 7.2/10

Coming in as a close second at nearly 360 million hours of watch time, ‘Don’t Look Up’ traces the story of two small-time astronomers (Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence) issuing warnings about a comet that will destroy human civilisation. The theme of the plot is an allegory for climate change and global warming.

Birdbox

Released: 2018; IMDB: 6.6/10

An adaptation of the novel by Josh Malerman, the post-apocalyptic horror thriller follows the character of Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) as she tries to protect herself and two children from unknown entities causing mass suicides across the world. The movie comes in at 282 million hours of watch time.

The Adam Project

Released: 2022; IMDB: 6.7/10

Delving into the realm of time travel, ‘The Adam Project’ unites fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future. The sci-fi and adventure thriller has crossed 233 million hours of watch time.

Extraction

Released: 2020; IMDB: 6.7/10

Directed by the Russo Brothers, this movie comes in at #5 with a watch time of just over 230 million hours. Set in India, the film explores the efforts of a black-market mercenary (Chris Hemsworth) to solve a high-profile underworld kidnapping. A second instalment is expected to be released in 2023.

Apart from these, ‘The Kissing Booth’, ‘Enola Holmes’, and ‘The Unforgivable’ also feature in the top ten, all of them crossing the 180 million hours mark. It’s notable that all these films are star-studded with relatively low ratings, hinting the idea that Netflix watch time is largely determined by the popularity of the cast.

— Aishwarya Jain