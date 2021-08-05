Cheese is my absolute favourite thing: Bhumi Pednekar

In this exciting finale episode, Bhumi is seen making an exotic pasta dish and sharing interesting food tales with the host and popular Celebrity Chef, Ranveer Brar.

By | Published: 10:38 am

Hyderabad: Bhumi Pednekar is widely recognized for not just her outstanding acting skills but also for choice of films which have a powerful social message. The pathbreaking star is at it again, doing what she always does- motivating the young guns, only this time not through her films, but through her extraordinary cooking skills on Gobble’s You Got Chef’d Season 3.

In this exciting finale episode, Bhumi is seen making an exotic pasta dish and sharing interesting food tales with the host and popular Celebrity Chef, Ranveer Brar.

Bhumi is all set to take her audience on a virtual trip to Italy through the episode, while discussing her film journey right from being an Assistant Casting Director on her first film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ to all the way up to where she is today.

Enroute to creating the perfect Italian stuffed pasta, Bhumi reveals her absolute love for cheese while grating some for her dish. She reveals how cheese is one of her most favourite things in the world! Recognizing Bhumi’s adoration towards cheese, Chef Ranveer suggests visiting the cheese factory on her next visit to Italy.

Having a rather fun experience on the show, Bhumi adds, “Always being the bold one in my family, I chose to pursue a career in films. However, I was steadfast in making meaningful cinema and I have always tried to live by this objective. But, another love that I have always been committed to is food. I am an absolute foodie and Gobble’s You Got Chef’d has given me a wonderful opportunity to try my hands on cooking with my favourite Chef Ranveer Brar.”