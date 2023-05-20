Chennai customs seized 22 snakes and a chameleon from passenger’s luggage

The Chennai Airport customs officers have seized 22 snakes and a chameleon from a passenger’s luggage arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Chennai Airport customs officers have seized 22 snakes and a chameleon from a passenger’s luggage. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in India took their Twitter and shared photos and video footage of the incident.

“Chennai Customs intercepted a female pax arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No.AK13. On examination of check-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species & a Chameleon were found; seized under CA, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” said CBIC

Indian Customs : Guardians of wildlife!@ChennaiCustoms intercepted a female pax arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No.AK13. On examination of check-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species & a Chameleon were found; seized under CA, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. pic.twitter.com/5Xfu8OK217 — CBIC (@cbic_india) April 30, 2023

The snakes were packed in transparent plastic containers that were tightly sealed with the powerful grip of duct tape and filled with a number of enormous snakes. The officials discovered a menagerie of reptiles from various species as well as the mysterious presence of a chameleon. The unwary traveler, who was traveling from Kuala Lumpur to India, unintentionally became involved in this perplexing incident.