Chess World Cup: 18-yr-old Praggnanandhaa takes lead against Caruana

Praggnanandhaa took lead in the tie-break of FIDE World Cup semifinal by defeating American GM Fabiano Caruana

By IANS Published Date - 09:40 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Chennai: India’s 18-year-old Grandmaster (GM) R. Praggnanandhaa (ELO 2,707) took lead in the tie-break of FIDE World Cup semifinal by defeating American GM Fabiano Caruana (2,782) at Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday.

After drawing the first two tie-break games, the Indian slayed Caruana, the world No. 3 by rating. Praggnanandhaa is now just a draw away from entering the final where he would cross swords against world No. 1 and former world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway.