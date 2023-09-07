Chhattisgarh Congress marks Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary with rallies in all districts

Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on this day last year and culminated in Kashmir in January this year, covering more than 4,000 kilometres in around 150 days

By PTI Published Date - 09:12 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Raipur: The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Thursday held rallies in all districts of the state to mark the first anniversary of the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on this day last year and culminated in Kashmir in January this year, covering more than 4,000 kilometres in around 150 days.

A party release said Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo led rallies in Raipur and Surguja districts, respectively, while other ministers and legislators took part in commemorative events across the state.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra was a pilgrimage and a pilgrimage never ends. It is the beginning of every journey. The history of Bharat Jodo Yatra cannot be written in ink. It was written with sweat,” Baij said.

