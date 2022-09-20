Chhattisgarh govt to procure paddy at support price from November 1

According to an official statement, the procurement will be done on the support price. Preparations for the same have been started in the state.

Balod: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced the procurement of paddy at a support price from November 1.

“I’ve asked officials to prepare for the paddy procurement, we’re fully ready and will start procuring it from November 1 onwards,” he said while speaking to the media.

“Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced that paddy will be purchased on support price in the state from November 1. Extensive preparations have been started for the procurement of paddy in the state. Instructions have been given to the officers to make necessary arrangements in all the paddy procurement centres so that farmers do not face any kind of problem during paddy procurement,” said the statement.

The process of registration of new farmers for paddy procurement is underway in the state, which will run till October 31, 2022.

The state government is expecting more procurement in the state “considering a better condition of paddy crops” than last year.

It further added that the Chief Minister has waived agricultural loan of Rs 9,270 thousand crores on 17.82 lakh farmers of the state, irrigation tax of Rs 325 crore and provided free and subsidized electricity to more than 5 lakh farmers and gave relief of about Rs 900 crore annually.

“The Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has boosted crop productivity and crop diversification in the state.

Through this scheme, farmers are being helped with the cost of agriculture by giving input subsidies. In the last two years, direct assistance of Rs 14,665 crore has been given to the farmers under this scheme. 90 per cent of the farmers who benefited from this scheme are from small marginal farmers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes and poor sections,” said the statement.