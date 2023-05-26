Chhattisgarh: Man drains reservoir in search of lost iPhone

Official has been suspended for draining a reservoir in Kanker district after he accidentally dropped his smartphone in the water

By IANS Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Representational Image

Raipur: A Chhattisgarh government official has been suspended for draining a reservoir in Kanker district after he accidentally dropped his smartphone in the water.

Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector in Kanker district, was enjoying a trip with his friends when he accidentally dropped his Apple iPhone, valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, into the reservoir.

The incident took place in Paralkot reservoir at Pakhanjur in Kanker district on Monday. According to sources, Vishwas and his friends first searched for the phone, but they could not retrieve it.

Later, Vishwas installed pumps to drain water from the reservoir. After four days, he finally found the phone.

The pumping operation commenced on Monday and continued until Thursday evening.

Janmejay Nayak, a senior official in the district administration, told IANS: “Rajesh Vishwas has been suspended.”