Chhattisgarh school Principal transferred amidst molestation accusations by female students

The principal has been transferred from this school and shifted to another one in Piparchhedi village, he said.

By PTI Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Representational Image.

Gariaband: The principal of a government school in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh has been shunted out after some girl students accused him of molesting and assaulting them, officials said on Wednesday.

The district authorities have constituted a team to probe the allegations against the principal and submit a report within the next two days, they said.

Around 25 girl students of the Government High School in Mardakala village under Mainpur police station limits came to the collectorate office here on Tuesday along with their parents and submitted a complaint against the principal to the collector, a district administration official said.

In the complaint, the students claimed that the principal molested and misbehaved with them on September 8 in the school and that he had committed the same act with them in the past.

“When the students opposed his acts, the principal allegedly assaulted them and threatened to expel them from the school after giving them TC (transfer certificate),” it said.

The students sought action against the principal within a week.

“After getting the complaint, the collector immediately ordered the tribal department to probe the matter, following which a three-member enquiry team has been constituted,” district’s Assistant Commissioner (tribal department) Naveen Bhagat said.

The probe team, headed by the Mainpur block education officer, will submit its report in the next two day and further action will be taken accordingly, he added.

The victims and their parents have not approached the police yet.