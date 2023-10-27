Chief of Defence Staff lays wreath at National War Memorial on 77th Infantry Day

10:00 AM, Fri - 27 October 23

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 77th infantry day, Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan on Friday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here in the national capital.

The Infantry Day is commemorated every year on October 27 to honour the sacrifices and contributions made by the largest arm of the Indian army. On 27th Oct 1947, the Indian Army landed at Budgam to defend Kashmir from Pakistani invaders. This day is since commemorated as Infantry Day.

It recognises the supreme sacrifices of the soldiers who lost their lives while protecting the country from the Pakistan Army’s invasion of Kashmir during independence.

Earlier today, Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, extended his greetings to the Indian army on the occasion of the Infantry Day.

“Warm greetings to all #IndianArmy personnel on the 77th #InfantryDay. They are the epitome of bravery, sacrifice, selfless devotion to duty, and professionalism”, Singh wrote in a post on ‘X’.

“Let us remain undeterred in our commitment to preserve the integrity and sovereignty of our Nation”, he added.

Meanwhile, General Manoj Pande also greeted the Indian Army on the occasion.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes to All Ranks, #Veterans and Families of the #Infantry on the occasion of 77th #InfantryDay”, wrote the Indian Army in a post on ‘X’, quoting General Manoj Pande.

Union Minister and former Army Chief General VK Singh (Retd) also extended his wishes to the troops on the occasion of Infantry Day.

“On 27th Oct 1947, #IndianArmy landed at Budgam to defend Kashmir from Pakistani invaders. This day is commemorated as #InfantryDay. I salute the Infantry men who give their all to protect the Nation” General VK Singh (Retd) said in his post on X.