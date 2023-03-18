Child pornography case: Telangana police arrests 43 persons so far

A state level review meeting of Cyber Crime cases registered in different police stations across the State based on Tip Lines was convened by CID Additional DGP M.Mahesh Bhagwat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:51 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have arrested 43 persons in connection with child pornography cases until now.

Tip Lines primarily include uploading and wide circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

A total of 31 cases were reviewed which were at various stages of investigation. A total of 43 arrests were made so far.

A total of 21 arrests were made in 10 cases after the review was conducted. Also 22 arrests in 16 cases were made by the time of review.

A total of 13 new cases were registered after the review. As of today a total of 44 cases are registered based on TIPLINES.

Out of which 34 cases are Under Investigation and 8 (PT) cases have been charged and are under trial.

The ADG instructed officers to expedite investigation and to give top priority to CSAM Cases and secure conviction.

Tip Lines are online tips about circulation of CSAM/(Child Sexual Abuse Material) that are furnished to State CID by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

The CID analyses these Tip Lines and forwards the same to jurisdictional police for registering of FIRs. Such cases are reviewed regularly by CID for their progress.