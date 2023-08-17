Children with healthier eating habits show greater cognitive development: Study

By ANI Updated On - 06:12 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Kuopio [Finland]: The ability to reason is a critical skill for learning, academic success, and problem-solving in daily life. A recent study from the University of Eastern Finland found that over the first two years of school, children’s reasoning skills were improved by a better overall diet, less red meat consumption, more time spent reading, and participation in organised sports.

“Children with healthier eating habits showed greater cognitive development than other children. Specifically, better overall diet quality, lower red meat consumption, and higher low-fat dairy product intake were linked to better reasoning skills,” said Doctoral Researcher Sehrish Naveed of the University of Eastern Finland.

Children who spent more time in reading and organised sports showed better reasoning skills than their peers. On the other hand, excessive time spent on a computer and unsupervised leisure-time physical activity were associated with poorer reasoning skills. Screen time, active school transportation, recess physical activity, and physical activity intensity were not associated with reasoning skills.

Over half of the children participated in a two-year family-based and individualised diet and physical activity intervention. However, the intervention did not impact reasoning skills, with the children in the intervention and control groups exhibiting similar cognitive development.

“In the lives of growing children, diet and physical activity intervention is just one factor influencing lifestyle and reasoning skills. Based on our study, investing in a healthy diet and encouraging children to read are beneficial for the development of reasoning skills among children. Additionally, engaging in organised sports appears to support reasoning skills”, Dr Eero Haapala points out.