Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’ sequences shot at Yellandu coal mines

By | Published: 12:31 am

Yellandu (Kothagudem): A shooting schedule of the much awaited Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’ commenced in the SCCL coal mines at Yellandu in the district on Sunday.

The film’s director Koratala Siva and the crew arrived at JK opencast mine to shoot a few sequences of the film on Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, who plays a full-fledged role in the film.

The movie sequences would be shot in the mines till March 15. Acharya is said to be an epic historical action film written and directed by Siva. Charan is sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi for the first time raising public expectations.

Chiranjeevi plays the role of a communist revolutionary in the film which has been dubbed as 2021’s most awaited film. Actress Kajal Agarwal is the female lead in the movie while Pooja Hedge is the love interest of Ram Charan.

The big budget movie is being bankrolled jointly by Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under their banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments respectively. The film’s teaser, released on Jan 29, has so far crossed 1. 59 crore views on YouTube.

Chiranjeevi, Charan call on Puvvada

After completing the days’ shooting, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan called on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at his residence in Khammam. The minister and his son Puvvada Nayan extended a warm welcome to the actors.

Ajay Kumar made hospitality arrangements for Chiranjeevi and Charan at his residence and thanked them for shooting sequences of the movie in erstwhile Khammam district.

Shooting pics go viral

Meanwhile, the movie crew reportedly complained to the local police about leaking of photographs of the movie shooting. The pictures of Ram Chan holding an umbrella for his father Chiranjeevi went viral on social media. Following the complaint, police tightened the security at the shooting spot.