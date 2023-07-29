Cholera outbreak detected in 42 districts of Ethiopia’s SNNP region: WHO

The assistance WHO is currently providing includes the deployment of technical experts to affected areas, and undertaking capacity-building training on cholera outbreak management.

By IANS Published Date - 09:11 AM, Sat - 29 July 23

Addis Ababa: The WHO has disclosed that a cholera outbreak, which started in August 2022, has spread to 42 districts of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNP Region) of Ethiopia and resulted in more than 4,000 cases.

The UN health agency said on Friday in a press statement that it is working with the Ethiopian government and partner agencies to provide support to cholera-affected areas of the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The WHO also said with the ongoing assistance, it expects Ethiopian medical professionals to be equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively treat patients as well as put measures in place to prevent further transmissions.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warned that Ethiopia would continue to face huge humanitarian challenges, with conflict and displacement, extended drought, floods and disease outbreaks as the main drivers of need.

The UNFPA said although humanitarian partners are providing life-saving support that includes shelter, non-food items, water and protection services, a scale-up of assistance is needed to support the expected new arrivals in the following months of 2023.